BTS and Big Hit Entertainment donate $1 million to help concert crews

Live Nation launched Crew Nation in March with preliminary donations of $10 million to help over 1,000 concert crew members. Some have been scheduled to work on the BTS “Map of the Soul” Tour, which was postponed in April.

“If it weren’t for COVID-19, we would have been happily touring across the world with many of our live concert crews by now,” the Ok-pop superstars stated in a press release. “We are aware that a lot of communities need help due to COVID-19, and we wanted to support the music industry crews by making a donation. We hope to meet again on stage very soon.”