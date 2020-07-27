BTEXPERT BTExpert Swivel Mid Back Armless Ribbed Designer Task Chair Leather Soft Upholstery Office Chair – White

Price: $78.99
(as of Jul 27,2020 12:27:07 UTC – Details)
Allow yourself to relax and sit comfortably while working with Contemporary White PU Leather Office Chair. The shiny ribbed upholstery Chair comes with 360 degrees swivel and pneumatic height adjustment lever.
Nice Chrome Border.
Soft, quality and comfortable Seat with High quality Leather / PU polyurethane material.
Furniture Legs Material: Chrome Metal
Overall Dimensions: 31.25 inches – 36 inches H x 18 inches W x 21.5 inches D
Seat Width: 17.50 inches Seat Depth: 16 inches
Seat Back Dimensions: 14.5 inches H x 17.50 inches W
Seat-to-Floor Height: Adjustable 18 inches to 23 inches. It is the height from bottom of the seat to the floor
Weight: 22 pounds
Weight Capacity: 250 lbs
Minor Assembly Required
BTEXPERT – is a registered trademark protected by the US Trademark Law and this products is BTEXPERT Product and is sold Exclusive by OCPOWER. OTHER SELLERS NOT AUTHORIZED—–
BIFMA standard pneumatic gas mechanism lift allows for easy height adjustments
Foam Molded Seat and Back
Shiny Chrome Metal and Border
Chrome base. Low back design. Smooth Dual rolling casters. Contemporary Leather Office Chair