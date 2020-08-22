BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, LINK, LTC, BSV, ADA, BNB, CRO By Cointelegraph

Price Analysis 8/21: BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, LINK, LTC, BSV, ADA, BNB, CRO

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki thinks that Warren Buffet’s current closure of his bank stock positions is a alerting indication that the world may be beginning a “major banking crisis.” Therefore, Kiyosaki recommends traders purchase safe house properties such as gold, silver and ( BTC) to safeguard themselves from the down spiraling worth of the fiat currencies.

Popular Bitcoin derivatives trader Tone Vays thinks that Bitcoin might breakout to brand-new all-time highs in 2021. He explained that traditionally, Bitcoin has actually tended to double in rate after breaking out of its all-time high, specifically if it took years to do that. Hence, if Bitcoin breaks above $20,000, Vays anticipates a rally to a minimum of “$45,000 to $50,000.”

