BT lands on KKR’s radar after share price tumble

A plunge in BT Group’s share price this year has catapulted the UK telecoms company on to the radar of US private equity group KKR, according to people familiar with the matter.

KKR’s dealmakers are monitoring Britain’s former phone monopoly, whose shares have almost halved in 2020, and could ultimately decide to make a move, one of the people said.

The US private equity firm, which has been the industry’s most acquisitive since the pandemic erupted, has not drawn up any concrete plans or invested resources in detailed work on the company, the person added. No approach to BT has been made and the firm’s interest may not lead to a bid.

However, it comes as senior figures from several large rival private equity firms told the Financial Times they had decided not to consider a move for BT, one of the UK’s best-known companies, because of its large pension deficit and the potential size of a deal. Any bid for BT would likely require a consortium, according to multiple industry advisers.

Even if no bid were to emerge, the fact that BT is being contemplated as a takeover target highlights the difficulties facing the UK group as well as the increasing ability of PE firms to take aim at bigger targets.

In May, BT cancelled its dividend for the first time since it floated in…