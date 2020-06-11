BSNL Rs. 99 Prepaid Voucher Revised to Offer Free PRBT Song Change Benefit, 22 Days Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its special tariff voucher coming in at Rs. 99 in India. The pack now offers reduced validity of just 22 days, but is sold with added advantage of a free Personalised Ring Back Tone service (PRBT) with unlimited song change. The Rs. 99 STV now comes with 22 days of validity, as opposed to the earlier reported 24 days of validity. The plan continues to offer unlimited calling benefits with a ceiling cap of 250 minutes each day. The unlimited calling benefits are not applicable for outgoing calls made to premium numbers, international numbers, along with other chargeable short codes.

BSNL Tamil Nadu has tweeted that the STV 99 prepaid plan has been revised to offer 22 days of validity. The new pack was unmasked in 2018 with 26 days of validity, but that had been paid down to 24 days a year ago.

Based with this latest tweet, the telco has further decided to reduce the validity to 22 days. The Rs. 99 BSNL STV offers free voice calls of up to 250 minutes each day to Home LSA and National Roaming networks (including MTNL networks in Mumbai and Delhi). It offers free PRBT (caller tune) with unlimited song change.

The telco normally charges Rs. 12 for each song change, and the validity of the song is said to be valid for 30 days. The free PRBT addition was initially reported by Telecom Talk. The revision is also go on the BSNL website.

BSNL notes that the voice call benefits under this voucher can’t be used for outgoing calls to premium numbers, IN numbers, international numbers and other chargeable short codes. This voucher also can’t be misused for frauds, unauthorized telemarketing and commercial use, and is just intended for personal use. If a subscriber is found violating these terms, BSNL could disconnect the service straight away.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, the revised BSNL STV 99 is live in many circles including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kolkata, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. A couple of circles like Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands do not list this voucher.