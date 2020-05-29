BSNL Launches Rs. 1,599, Rs. 899 Recharge Plans With Up to 1,500 Talktime: Report

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly been providing Rs. 1,599 and Rs. 899 pay as you go plan vouchers underneath a particular promotional provide within the Odisha circle. The new plan vouchers by the state-owned operator embody talktime of up to Rs. 1,500, together with 2GB of high-speed information each day and limitless inbound calls to the BSNL community. Further, BSNL is providing a validity of up to 425 days. The operator is providing the Rs. 1,599 and Rs. 899 plan vouchers solely within the Odisha circle and are not relevant to different circles.

To inform in regards to the Rs. 1,599 and Rs. 899 pay as you go plan vouchers, the BSNL Odisha division has despatched an SMS message to prospects within the state, reports OnlyTech. A screenshot of the SMS message has been supplied to element the advantages bundled with the brand new plan vouchers which might be given underneath the particular provide till May 31.

BSNL Rs. 1599 plan voucher advantages

As per the screenshot of the SMS message, the Rs. 1,599 BSNL pay as you go plan voucher brings limitless inbound calls, 2GB high-speed information per day, and a talktime worth of Rs. 1,500. The plan voucher additionally gives calls to networks different BSNL at Rs. 20 paise per 30 days. Furthermore, it comes with a validity of 425 days.

BSNL Rs. 899 plan voucher advantages

The Rs. 899 BSNL pay as you go plan voucher additionally gives limitless voice calls to the BSNL community, 2GB high-speed day by day information, and calls to different networks at Rs. 20 paise per minute. However, there’s a talktime worth of Rs. 100 and a validity of 365 days.

The screenshot shared on-line exhibits that each Rs. 1,599 and Rs. 899 BSNL pay as you go plan vouchers can be found with the listed advantages till May 31. This signifies that prospects will not have the ability to avail the vouchers together with their advantages after this month. It can be vital to word that the SMS message has reportedly been despatched solely by the BSNL Odisha community.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to BSNL to perceive whether or not there are plans to provide comparable advantages in different circles and can replace this story when the operator responds.

