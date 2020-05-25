BSNL Landline Users Can Now Avail Broadband Connectivity for Free Until June 20

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has prolonged its “[email protected]” promotional broadband plan till June 20. The plan was launched in March and was initially legitimate for one onth. However, the state-owned operator prolonged its validity till May 19. The broadband plan is accessible completely for BSNL landline clients who do not have a BSNL broadband connection, with an goal to encourage do business from home and restrict the unfold of the coronavirus outbreak within the nation. It is relevant on a pan-India foundation, besides the Andaman and Nicobar circle.

The extension of the [email protected] broadband plan has been announced by means of a round posted by the BSNL Chennai workforce, as initially spotted by OnlyTech.com. The plan is accessible to BSNL landline clients freed from price.

Benefits for clients

BSNL is providing Internet connectivity with as much as 10Mbps of obtain velocity to clients availing the promotional broadband plan. The bundled obtain velocity is legitimate with 5GB information allocation. Once exceeded the given restrict, the velocity drops to as much as 1Mbps, as per the official particulars.

Customers getting the broadband plan are additionally relevant to avail one e-mail ID together with 1GB storage. The plan additionally does not embrace any further set up fees and safety deposits. However, the shoppers must personal a modem or buyer premise gear (CPE) to avail the broadband service for free.

Originally, the BSNL [email protected] broadband plan was legitimate till April 19, although the operator prolonged its validity to May 19 final month. It is designed to permit clients to remain indoors and like to work from their dwelling to restrict the unfold of the coronavirus outbreak.

BSNL landline clients can avail the promotional broadband plan by dialling toll-free quantity 1800-345-1504. It is vital to notice that the plan cannot be availed by the customers who have already got a broadband connection by the operator.

