BSNL Introduces Plan Voucher 699 With 0.5GB High Speed Data, 180 Day Validity; Reduces Validity for STV-188 Plan

BSNL has launched a brand new Plan Voucher for Rs. 699 (PV-699) in Chennai and Tamil Nadu Circle. It is a pre-paid recharge plan that, as per the corporate web site, goes stay from as we speak, May 25. It provides limitless free information with 0.5GB per day of excessive pace information. It is legitimate for 160 days however the firm presently has a promotional provide that provides one other 20 days to the plan validity. Additionally, the telecom firm has additionally rationalised its STV-188 (particular tariff voucher), lowering its validity by 2 days.

BSNL Rs. 699 Plan Voucher (PV-699)

According to the small print talked about on the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Chennai website, PV-699, because the identify suggests, prices Rs. 699 and this plan is in impact beginning as we speak, May 25. It contains limitless free information, nonetheless, your pace will likely be diminished to 80Kpbs after 0.5GB utilization per day. The plan voucher additionally contains limitless free voice calls in house and nationwide roaming, together with the MTNL community roaming space current in Delhi and Mumbai. However, there may be an FUP restrict of 250 outgoing minutes in a day after which customers “will be charged at base plan tariff.”

Additionally, you get 100 SMS per day. This is legitimate in house and nationwide roaming. The Personalised Ring Back Tone (PBRT) will likely be given for free to customers who buy the plan within the first 60 days. Further, the validity of the plan is 160 days however BSNL is working a promotional provide for the primary 90 days that can give customers 180 days of validity for PV-699. This plan could be activated by way of Channel Top Up (CTOPUP) app and the webportal solely. The base plan, tariff, phrases and circumstances are on the “per minute plan” foundation.

Notably, the voice and SMS advantages of this plan should not legitimate for “outgoing calls to premium numbers, IN numbers, international numbers, and other chargeable short codes.”

STV-118 validity diminished

BSNL has additionally introduced that it’s ‘rationalising’ the validity of STV-118 from 28 days to 26 days. There aren’t any different modifications to this plan which suggests the pricing and advantages stay the identical. The firm launched the STV-118 plan final yr with limitless calls, limitless nationwide roaming calls together with MTNL community in Delhi and Mumbai, and 100 SMS per day. The information included with the plan is limitless however the pace is diminished to 40Kbps after consumption of 0.5GB. It was legitimate for 28 days on the time.