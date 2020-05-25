BSNL Announces Long-Term Rs. 2,399 Pre-Paid Plan With 600 Days Validity, 250 Minutes per Day

BSNL has actually presented aRs 2,399 pre-paid plan that includes 600 days of validity from the day of activation. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) made the statement via its Chhattisgarh Twitter account. This plan includes 250 complimentary minutes of outbound telephone calls per day as well as appears to provide no information advantages. According to a record, this plan is offered around India as well as brings complimentary BSNL Tunes for the initial 60 days from the day of activation. The validity of this plan appears to be the significant marketing factor as there appear to be nothing else advantages for consumers.

BSNL 2399 plan information

As per the tweet by BSNL Chhattisgarh, forRs 2,399 you obtain a validity of 600 days making this of the highest possible validity strategies. There is an FUP limitation of 250 minutes per day on outbound employ India to any kind of network. As per the tweet you obtain 100 complimentary SMS per day, yet there is no information packed in addition to the plan so you’ll either need to pay typical information prices, or make use of an add-on pack for information. There is aRs 699 plan, which offers 180 days validity rather than the typical 160 days, as well as has the very same advantages of telephone calls as well as SMS, in addition to 500 MEGABYTES information complimentary per day.

BSNL 2399 plan information advantages

As pointed out previously, there are no information advantages with theRs 2,399 plan and also as per the report by BSNL Teleservices, every MEGABYTES utilized will certainly set you back 25 paise. This suggests consumers will certainly need to obtain different as well as added information reenergizes with this plan. Once FUP limitation for telephone calls has actually been gone across, you need to pay typical telephone call prices ofRs 1 per min for regional telephone calls as well asRs 1.3 per min for Sexually Transmitted Disease calls. Additionally, this plan is claimed to find with complimentary BSNL Tunes (customer song) for initial 60 days from activation, after which, the costs areRs 42 per month. All various other conditions for this plan get on the “per minute plan” basis.