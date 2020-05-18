BSNL 6 Paisa Cashback Offer for Landline Calls Extended Till May 31

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has prolonged its 6 paisa cashback provide for landline customers until May 31. The provide was launched final yr to assist customers earn cashback on voice calls. This provide was not too long ago prolonged to May 1, and now the state-owned telecom operator has introduced that this cashback provide will stay legitimate until May 31 – the final day of Lockdown 4.0. India has been beneath lockdown since March, and telecom operators have been providing small breathers for customers beneath these restrictions. With this cashback extension, BSNL is encouraging customers to make extra landline calls.

BSNL Tamil Nadu took to Twitter to announce that the 6 paisa cashback provide has been prolonged until May 31. According to this provide, BSNL affords 6 paise cashback to customers for making landline calls for greater than 5 minutes. Users can allow 6 paisa cashback provide by sending an SMS that reads ‘ACT 6 paisa’ to 9478053334. Notably, the cashback provide applies to BSNL wireline, broadband, and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) subscribers.

BSNL Revises Prepaid Plans to Allow ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calling, SMS Benefits on MTNL Network

This provide was initially introduced in final November to take a jibe on Reliance Jio’s introduced six paise per minute payment on voice calls to different telecom operators. However, this provide has seen a number of extensions since then, and the telecom operator even simplified it additional by including an SMS choice.

In the Tamil Nadu circle, BSNL not too long ago slashed the validity of its Vasantham Gold PV 96 pay as you go plan. Earlier, the validity of this pack was 90 days, but it surely has now been diminished to 60 days. The BSNL Vasantham Gold PV 96 plan affords 250 minutes of voice calls to any community in dwelling telecom circle and nationwide roaming (besides Mumbai and Delhi circles) per day and 100 SMS messages per day. These advantages are supplied solely until 21 days, after which subscribers will solely be capable of obtain incoming calls for free. After 21 days, outgoing native calls might be charged at Rs. 1 per minute and STD calls might be charged at Rs. 1.30 per minute. Local SMS costs might be at Rs. 0.80 per message and nationwide SMS costs might be at Rs. 1.20 per message. There are not any information advantages with this pack, and information utilization might be charged at 25 paisa per MB.

BSNL Discontinues Amazon Prime Subscription Offer ‘Until Further Notice’

In order to assist folks throughout this lockdown, BSNL has additionally introduced that it’s providing a Four % low cost in recharge value to customers who recharge different BSNL accounts, in flip mainly giving them a financial reward for their actions.