Bryson DeChambeau: Why record-breaking drives could change golf as we know it

But nobody anticipated what took place next.

DeChambeau was the type gamer, and though he putted incredibly like he did at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit in early July where he got a 6th trip win, it was his driving that week– where he ended up being the very first PGA Tour winner to balance more than 350 backyards off the tee– that fired up dispute.

Jack Nicklaus, whose Muirfield course in Ohio hosted back-to-back occasions later on in July, watched out for such yardages.

“The USGA and the R&A have got to wake up sooner or later,” stated the 18-time significant champ, who initially went to the sport’s governing bodies 43 years ago to talk about the concern. “They can’t just keep burying their heads on this.” Meanwhile DeChambeau’s contemporaries admired his physical gains. Tiger Woods stated he was “impressed” while previous worldNo 1 Lee Westwood believed he ought to be “applauded” for his efforts. “To retain the feel in his short game and his putting, when he’s piled on all the pounds and bulked up, is a phenomenal effort,” the Englishman informed CNN’s Amanda Davies. In February’s Distance Insights report co-published by the USGA and R&A, the concept of bifurcation was once again drifted where expert golf players stick to various guidelines and guidelines to novices. “Longer ranges, longer courses, playing from longer tees and …

Read The Full Article