Bryson DeChambeau (T-4) earns best career major finish at 2020 PGA Championship

While a maiden major title avoided him, Bryson DeChambeau saw indications of development Sunday at TPC Harding Park.

The video game’s bulkiest star didn’t slow down throughout the last round of the PGA Championship, driving his method towards the top of the leaderboard. At one point DeChambeau belonged to a logjam of co-leaders, however he stopped working to birdie among his last 2 holes to put extra pressure on ultimate winner CollinMorikawa DeChambeau shot successive rounds of 4-under 66 over the weekend to finish at 10 under, 3 shots behind Morikawa, and his T-4 finish is his very first top-10 lead to a major.

“Finally was able to finish in the top 10, top 5 I hope in a major, and that’s an awesome accolade,” DeChambeau stated. “Next step is to win. I feel like my game is good enough.”

DeChambeau has actually won 6 times on Tour, consisting of last month at the Rocket MortgageClassic But he dealt with concerns about whether his brawny video game might equate to a major phase, provided his best lead to a major was a T-15 finish at the 2016 U.S. Open, the very first he played as an expert. Having now competed on a huge phase deep into the last round, he feels great that even more development awaits for a gamer who continues to press the barriers of the video game.

