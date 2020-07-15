Bryson DeChambeau: Progress from muscle gain quicker than expected | Golf News





Bryson DeChambeau is for action this week at the Memorial Tournament

Bryson DeChambeau has admitted his physical transformation into certainly one of golf’s longest hitters has already established an impact much quicker than he had previously anticipated.

The six-time PGA Tour winner has added not quite three stone in weight – mostly muscle – over the past nine months, together with his attempts to overpower golf courses seeing him move top of the PGA Tour’s driving distance stats.

DeChambeau has posted top-eight finishes in his last seven worldwide starts, including four in as numerous weeks following the PGA Tour’s restart, most abundant in recent seeing him register a three-stroke victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

DeChambeau currently sits fourth in the FedExCup standings

“I didn’t think it was going to make this big of an impact this quick,” DeChambeau said. “I feel just like it’s come pretty quick compared to what I was thinking.

“I figure if I workout this hard and I keep going it does take me annually to get as much as the speeds that I’m at, but surprisingly I’ve found some methods in the swing action that allowed me going to it a bit straighter than I thought I would be able to do.

“Consequently, I just felt like the harder I swing, sometimes the straighter it goes, and that’s been a tremendous benefit of being able to play it out here. Whenever I get a little uncomfortable, I just swing it harder, and luckily the way my golf swing is, the forces lined up a lot better for me.”

DeChambeau’s new-found length has been a major talking point within the golfing world in recent weeks, with the 26-year-old splitting opinions on if the added distance is good for the activity.

“From my perspective, anything negative that comes my way now I try and look at in a positive light,” DeChambeau added. “I try and visualize it as a compliment, in this way.

“When Tiger (Woods) was doing his stuff and dominating, I’m sure there were instances when people were criticising him on certain things. I just need certainly to look at it from the light that it’s a compliment that I’m being talked about, and I’m maybe not going to think anything more than that.

“I’m going to settle-back and play my game, try and win as many golf tournaments when i can, give myself chances to win golf tournaments, and not give attention to the negativity that people are attempting to bring if you ask me.

“I’m just likely to do my absolute best to play my game and luxuriate in the benefits of what comes about from playing your absolute best.”

