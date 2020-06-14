Bryson DeChambeau out to prove that distance, not accuracy, leads to success | Golf News



















3:48



Bryson DeChambeau’s huge transition has triggered huge power, but if he finds success then Paul McGinley fears other players may also packed on the pounds in pursuit of distance.

Bryson DeChambeau is yet again attracting lots of attention round the golfing world after going right through a remarkable transition in his physique that has helped him power the ball huge distances.

DeChambeau has packed on around three stone in weight over the last nine months, the majority of it in muscle, and he is now the leading player on the PGA Tour in the typical driving distance statistics.

The American has seen his ball speed with a driver increase from 178mph to 189mph, gives him an additional 20-25 yards of carry, and Paul McGinley fears that, if DeChambeau finds success, then many other professionals will follow suit in pursuit of distance over accuracy …

DeChambeau has recognised the requirement for power over accuracy

“He’s put on three stone and he’s had the results that he was looking for. He’s a scientist by nature, and he’s analysed and realised the importance of big hitting on the PGA Tour.

He’s seen the correlation between big hitting, and the most notable players on the planet rankings, the people who are really controlling the overall game, and that he decided that he needs to be that kind of player.

Bryson has gone about this by wearing massive levels of muscle, and he’s now hitting the ball so much beyond before. This is quite a seismic shift for the overall game, because if he plays well over the following couple of months and wins, then how many can do the same?

We’re like sheep as professional golfers, and if we see somebody doing something similar to this with instantaneous results, then we normally follow. So if Bryson continues with this particular and has some success, will others be doing something similar?

There’s lots of debate in the game, and there has been for several years now, with famous brands Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods saying that it has out of control.

The distance off the tee has become too crucial, and an excessive amount of a factor in the game. And Bryson’s attitude is that he does not need to be in the fairway constantly, because he is going to be up to now up there it’s going to be so easier for him.

DeChambeau’s ball speed has ramped up to 189mph with a driver

Of course, at the top level, big hitting has always been one factor, but if you should be not a large hitter on Tour, you’ve pretty much got no chance now. It’s incredibly difficult and chances are stacked against you.

Just look at the top players on the planet rankings, and in addition where they rank when it comes to driving distance, not accuracy. There’s obviously a huge correlation there.

The game is not just about power, it should be about hitting the ball straight as well. But now it’s less and less about how precisely accuracy you’re, and more about how precisely far you are able to hit the ball.

The strokes gained statistics will illustrate that, so all professionals are being told that should they want to succeed, do not worry about hitting it straight, just allow you to get ball increase.