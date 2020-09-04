Bryson DeChambeau: In a Dallas living room, golf is secretly being transformed

But, action inside this Dallas house and you’ll rapidly find that what’s within is really rather amazing.

With the world careering towards a lockdown in March, Como was at the Players Championship in Florida, dealing with DeChambeau and another of his students, Emiliano Grillo, when news of the competition’s cancellation came.

Boarding a quickly set up flight back to his base in Dallas, Como started to stew on a concept that had actually been nurturing in his mind for years.

“I always thought it would be really cool to take some technology that I’d used in grad school and do a deep measurement of what the body is doing during the golf swing by creating a kind of, multi-sport lab for research at home.”

By the time Como touched down in Dallas, his mind was comprised.

” I went to my home, provided my notification to abandon, contacted a real estate agent and I’m like: ‘Help me discover a location with a actually high ceiling.’

“We discovered a location with some high ceilings so we might shoot some basketball three-point shots … We then essentially developed a biomechanics laboratory, in my living room– which is badass.

“I’m clearly not married because I’m not sure if the theoretical wife would have let me put this together,” Como joked with CNN Living Golf’s Shane O’Donoghue.