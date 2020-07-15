Bryson DeChambeau deserves plaudits for new approach, says Ian Poulter | Golf News



















Ian Poulter thinks Bryson DeChambeau runs the chance of injury swinging the club as hard as he does now

Ian Poulter believes Bryson DeChambeau’s added distance is good for golf fans, although he believes the changes bring an added injury risk.

DeChambeau has been heavily discussed in recent weeks after that he added not exactly three stone in weight – mostly muscle – to gain significant distance off the tee and become one of many longest hitters in golf.

The switch has delivered instant success for the American, with victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic certainly one of four top-10s in as much weeks on the PGA Tour, with Poulter impressed with DeChambeau’s progress.

“When you look back to the era of John Daly carrying the ball over 300 yards, and that was over 20 years ago, everybody wants to see someone hit it as far as they possibly can,” Poulter told Sky Sports News.

“Bryson [DeChambeau] has absolutely done it his own way, and you need to applaud him for doing that. He’s unique in his way of thinking and he is very different in the manner he has approached the game.

“Obviously, by attempting to move the needle for himself in hitting it 360, 370 yards, it’s something very strange that we’re maybe not used to seeing. For sure, it’s fan-friendly and it is good on the eye for them.

“I just hope he doesn’t get injured with everything he’s doing and as hard as he’s hitting it. Will he cause himself an injury hitting the ball that hard, repetitively? We’ll have to see.”

Poulter was hoping to produce a seventh Ryder Cup appearance for Team Europe at Whistling Straits this December, having featured in the past four European victories, although supports the call to postpone the contest annually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it’s the right decision,” Poulter added. “When you consider the dynamics of the Ryder Cup, whenever you look at what makes the Ryder Cup, and most of the ebbs and flows, it is the fans.

“We can’t perform and give a similar passion plus energy you have seen yr in, yr out when the fans usually are there. As a group group of gamers, captains plus vice-captains, the particular PGA regarding America as well as the European Tour have come program the right choice.

“I think from the smart point and for us to have fans back again, to what ever sport, from the global concern and everyone around the world knows what’s taking place.

“We would like to get enthusiasts back to sports activity as soon as possible so, with that in mind, with any luck , we get the vaccine plus we’ve got several wonderful occasions at the back conclusion of the yr which lots of players are seeking forward to.”

