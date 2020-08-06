Bryson DeChambeau consuming ‘6,000 calories a day’ to add 40 pounds of muscle — trainer

According to his trainer, Greg Roskopf, the 26- year-old DeChambeau has actually been consuming “up to 5-to 6,000 calories a day” to pack on the extra pounds.

Even Roskopf– who likewise deals with the NFL group Denver Broncos– has actually been amazed by DeChambeau’s capability to alter his body a lot over such a brief quantity of time.

“I’ve never seen the type of changes in an athlete like the ones he’s made in this last six-month period,” Roskopf informed ESPN.

“It’s a unusual celebration. You’ll see these professional athletes grows, much faster and more powerful. But a lineman or a linebacker can enter the NFL and in their profession gain possibly 10 to 20 pounds.

“I’ve done measurements of caloric intake and dietary analysis,” Roskopf told ESPN. “And I’ve seen with athletes, what they are taking in and I’d say he’d be up to 5- to 6,000 calories a day with all the protein shakes he’s taken in and the food he is eating. He’s got a lot of calories going into his body, and in a low level, 3,000 to 3,500 wouldn’t allow him to gain the type of mass that he’s gained over this short period of time.”
While DeChambeau’s brand-new consuming routine appears beyond the majority of mortals, it has absolutely nothing on the beast calorific consumption of professional athletes from other sports.

During the 2008 Beijing Olympics, United States swimmer …

