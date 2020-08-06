Bryson DeChambeau consuming ‘6,000 calories a day’ to add 40 pounds of muscle — trainer

According to his trainer, Greg Roskopf, the 26- year-old DeChambeau has actually been consuming “up to 5-to 6,000 calories a day” to pack on the extra pounds.

Even Roskopf– who likewise deals with the NFL group Denver Broncos– has actually been amazed by DeChambeau’s capability to alter his body a lot over such a brief quantity of time.

“I’ve never seen the type of changes in an athlete like the ones he’s made in this last six-month period,” Roskopf informed ESPN.

“It’s a unusual celebration. You’ll see these professional athletes grows, much faster and more powerful. But a lineman or a linebacker can enter the NFL and in their profession gain possibly 10 to 20 pounds.