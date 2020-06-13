Bryn Gatland drop goal gives Highlanders win in Super Rugby Aotearoa | Rugby Union News





Bryn Gatland remembers his past due drop goal

Professional rugby marriage resumed upon Saturday following a three-month coronavirus shutdown because the Highlanders the fatigue Chiefs 28-27 in the particular opener regarding New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa opposition.

With a crowd regarding around 20,000 in the game in Dunedin, Highlanders replacement Bryn Gatland placed a 79th-minute drop goal to the fatigue Chiefs, that are coached by simply his dad Warren.

The home town Highlanders, roared on by simply thousands of Otago University college students in ‘The Zoo’ part of the inside stadium, needed to overcome a couple of periods together with just 14 men following Vilimoni Koroi and Jona Nareki had been sinbinned regarding dangerous takes up.

The game had been regularly ceased for a large number of fines called beneath stricter understanding around the deal with.

The competition continues to be organised by simply New Zealand Rugby following the main Super Rugby event, which furthermore involves clubs from Australia, South Africa, Argentina plus Japan, had been halted in mid-March to be able to curb the particular spread from the coronavirus.

