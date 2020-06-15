Bryce Dallas Howard’s film shows that some hands-on dads still think they deserve a medal

In the opening scene of Bryce Dallas Howard’s directorial debut Dads, the star of Jurassic World shows a video of the day she was born. In grainy home-movie footage drawn in 1981, her film director father Ron Howard and actor mother Cheryl walk arm in arm in to a LA hospital. “Ready to have your baby?” asks a nurse. “Welcome to the world Bryce!” says the physician who delivers her.

The film – which comes out on Apple TV+ just over time for Father’s Day on 21 June – is definitely an inspiring and light-hearted go through the “trials and tribulations” of modern-day parenting.

Through rare footage, viral videos and interviews with a host of Hollywood celebrity fathers – including Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Jimmy Kimmel, Will Smith and Howard’s own father (who directed Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind) – in addition to everyday dads from all over the world, it examines what it indicates to be a father.





“I want to know more about what it takes to be a father and celebrate all the great dads out there,” says the 39-year-old, who we catch sight of only fleetingly behind the scenes.

The line-up of celebrity dads is impressive. But as I tune in to amusing testimonials from these hands-on famous fathers, I wonder: do they really think they are telling us such a thing new? Projectile vomiting, gagging at dirty nappies, having no manual to raise a child, realising the little “dude” is here to remain, back issues from over and over lifting a crying baby from a cot, and sleep deprivation? It appears like a normal day for me personally.

For any mum like me, with two kids aged two and four, all of this is run-of-the-mill. Watching Dads feels as though déjà vu. It’s true that historically, women have already been expected by society to be the maternal caregivers while dads are programmed to go out to work – something that Howard highlights in her film. But for them, it seems like an epiphany. While The Tonight Show’s Fallon, who does the college run and teacher/parent meetings, feels like one of these simple “new dads”, Knocked Up director Apatow admits that being a dad is “suddenly the most important thing you will ever do in your life” but “you have no preparation for it in any way and it’s really scary”.

Dads all over the world inform us what relentless childcare is much like, from Thiago Queiroz in Brazil (“I just drink a lot of coffee”) to househusband Shuichi Sakuma in Japan, who is seen vigorously cleaning the toilet.

Another stay-at-home dad, Glen Henry from California, is drowning in the usual chaos of parenthood. He’s upbeat, though: “Being a father made me the man I am”, he says. “My children taught me to be authentic and to be honest with myself.” His baby is screaming your house down; that he talks about “poop blowouts” and how “you are tired of just smelling poop”. The kids have covered themselves in talcum powder and the house is a tip. He thought it was planning to be easy?

He’s now wanting to “keep his patience” in the middle of tantrums and tears. The toddler has brought the eggs out of the shopping bag and contains cracked them everywhere. He remembers crying in the toilet. Welcome to the world. This is how us mums have felt for ages – but could it be really so exemplary that a dad is doing childcare?

Read more

As his kid says “wipe my butt” after utilising the toilet, I think, ‘He’s lucky he’s got that option.’ My two-year-old keeps taking her nappy off and it’s too late before I have noticed accidents.

The film gets across that there are many different kinds of dads on the market – and all the fathers share heartfelt and moving stories, whether they are famous or not. There is the heartbreak of a sick daughter or son when Virginia-state dad Robert Selby’s baby is born with a congenital heart defect; it’s difficult viewing. The mum of his son or daughter is a friend now, not his partner, and he’s the full-time dad – a powerful experience.

The foster dad couple Rob and Reece Scheer from Maryland went from zero to four kids in six months (“everybody thought we were crazy”). They get asked who’s the mum and who’s the dad. “We both partner – that’s what parents should be doing.”

There is not any doubt that all the dads in the film are doing a good job and this ought to be encouraged. Even Howard’s little brother Reed, who is going to be a first-time father and has done a seven-hour parenting course, can’t fault their dad Ron. Despite working very hard as they grew up, that he was always “emotionally available”.

Ron, who warns dads about the risk of work – “don’t make it an escape hatch” – tells us parenting is a very “fluid thing” and “there are no rules”. He describes the joys of parenting as “reliving your childhood in a fabulous way” until “they get s****y”.

Fast-forward to the teenage years, with some footage of celebrity dads’ kids having meltdowns – and it’s clear that it doesn’t get any easier.

This film may be a good insight into what’s in store for anyone considering having kids – not just first-time fathers. But while a stay-at-home dad is still in the minority, surely today, we shouldn’t take awe of a hands-on one? Indeed, in any family unit which there are many parenting variations, as Howard shows in Dads, shouldn’t it be the norm for any, both or all parents to roll up the sleeves? We are all clueless with the very first baby – not just dads.

‘Dads’ is on Apple TV+ on 19 June