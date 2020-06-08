Bryce Dallas Howard Shades THE HELP, Tells People To Watch THESE Movies Instead!

We like it when an actor isn’t precious about their own work — regardless of how many awards it won!

In this case Bryce Dallas Howard isn’t just making it clear she’s alert to the flaws of The Help — she’s happy to take a big ol’ chocolate pie all over what was probably her most acclaimed film.

It was reported at the conclusion of the other day, during the now international wave of protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, the 2011 Oscar winner had somehow become Netflix‘s most-watched movie.

People were understandably upset as there were so many stronger movies, ones actually produced by black filmmakers, which people could be watching to educate themselves on the annals of police brutality and systemic racism. (We even made a listing of some strong contenders!)

So how did Bryce respond? By defending herself and her choices and her movie? NOPE! She took to Instagram to write:

“I’ve heard that #TheHelp is the most viewed film on @netflix right now! I’m so grateful for the exquisite friendships that came from that film — our bond is something I treasure deeply and will last a lifetime. This being said, The Help is a fictional story told through the perspective of a white character and was created by predominantly white storytellers. We can all go further.⁣”

Wow. Seriously classy move from the Rocketman actress. And obviously she isn’t the first actress from The Help who has later shaded the seemingly progressive but ultimately insensitive and stereotype-filled flick. Viola Davis admitted in 2018 she regretted starring inside despite her Oscar nod!

Bryce did involve some other suggestions of films, largely from Black creators. She continued:

“Stories certainly are a gateway to radical empathy and the maximum ones are catalysts to use it. If you might be seeking approaches to learn about the Civil Rights Movement, lynchings, segregation, Jim Crow, and all the ways that those have an effect on us today, listed below are a handful of powerful, essential, masterful films and shows that center Black lives, stories, creators, and / or performers: ⁣

13th ⁣

Eyes on the Prize⁣

I am Not Your Negro⁣

Just Mercy⁣

Malcom X⁣

Say Her Name: The Life And Death Of Sandra Bland⁣

Selma⁣

Watchmen⁣

When They See Us ⁣”

Wow, great list!

We especially love the addition of Watchmen (the TV show, perhaps not the Zack Snyder movie). People have a tendency to forget in regards to the sci-fi/fantasy genre when discussing educational movies, but the HBO series probably informed more people about the shocking but all-too-real Black Wall Street Massacre than most of the high school history classes assembled. (Seriously, did YOURS ever bring it up??)

She added:

“This is not a comprehensive list so please add to it in the comments below!”

For more suggestions — and additional conversation — check out the full IG post for yourself!

