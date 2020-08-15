Bryant, Duncan Hall of Fame induction moved to May 2021 By Reuters





(Reuters) – The Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame stated on Friday the enshrinement event for the Class of 2020, a nine-member group that consists of the late Kobe Bryant, will happen May 13 to 15 next year at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.

The event for the group, which likewise consists of Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, was at first arranged forAug 29 in Springfield, Massachusetts, however was held off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The decision to reschedule enshrinement to May, along with diminished museum guest visitation and a very uncertain future regarding collegiate and high school basketball events, has forced us to make these decisions,” John Doleva, the Hall of Fame’s president, stated in a declaration.

“For this single event, and only because of the pandemic, we will relocate the entire event one time to Mohegan Sun which has been a long-time marketing partner of the Hall.

“Mohegan Sun has actually revealed they can efficiently run a ‘near-bubble’ for our occasion which supplies a more protected environment for our visitors.”

Bryant, a five-time NBA champ with the Los Angeles Lakers, was one of the most dominant gamers in NBA history. He was eliminated with his child and 7 others in a January helicopter crash.

Former …