Bryan Cranston reveals he had COVID-19, donates plasma: ‘Keep wearing the damn mask’

Cranston, 64, did not state precisely when he got contaminated with the coronavirus, however suggested that it was “quite early on” in the pandemic. He had moderate signs consisting of a minor headache, tightness in his chest and loss of “all” taste and odor, he stated.

BRYAN CRANSTON PROTECTS MEDIA DURING SPEECH AT TONY AWARDS

“Hello everybody. I wanted to announce that I had COVID-19 a little while ago. Very lucky, very mild symptoms,” Cranston stated to the video camera while wearing a face mask and sunglasses.

Cranston tape-recorded himself inside UCLA Blood & & Platelet Center in Los Angeles, Calif., making the plasma contribution. He stated the procedure took about an hour, throughout which he enjoyed “A Face in the Crowd” starring Andy Griffith and Patricia Neal.

He confessed to being a “little nervous” and “shaky” prior to providing plasma. The video includes him talking with a medical facility staffer who discusses the procedure.

STARS WHO HAVE ACTUALLY EVALUATED FAVORABLE FOR CORONAVIRUS

In his caption, Cranston stated he was “pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still…I contracted the virus.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The star likewise advised his 2.5 million Instagram fans to “keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant.”

Cranston signs up with a variety of celebs who have actually exposed their favorable medical diagnoses for the unique coronavirus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the very first Hollywood couple to divulge that they had checked favorable, with the “Cast Away” star likewise sharing his experience about contributing plasma on social networks.

The Associated Press added to this report.