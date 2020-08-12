Bryan Cranston opens up about coronavirus recovery, hanging out with Tom Hanks after symptoms subsided

Cranston, 64, revealed on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Tuesday that he and his wife, Robin Deaden, were diagnosed with the virus “very early on” during the first week “everything had shut down.”

BRYAN CRANSTON REVEALS HE HAD COVID-19, DONATES PLASMA: ‘KEEP WEARING THE DAMN MASK’

“I didn’t think that the world needed another celebrity saying, ‘Hey, I had it!’ so I just didn’t say anything and went about my way,” the “Malcolm in the Middle” alum said.

Cranston eventually revealed via social media last month that he had contracted COVID-19.

“We were very fortunate,” he said of his “mild symptoms.” The actor said he and Deaden, 66, only experienced a “couple days of feeling achy” and “a week of severe lethargy.”

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Cranston also shared that he lost his taste and sense of smell for a “couple months” but they have “since come back to about 75 percent.”

“I count my blessings that that was the extent of my sacrifice,” he said.

Cranston continued: “I had the antibodies and [wasn’t] infected anymore and so I thought now is the time to give plasma.”

TOM HANKS SAYS HE AND WIFE RITA WILSON HAD ‘VERY DIFFERENT REACTIONS’ TO CORONAVIRUS: ‘THAT WAS ODD’

The “Upside” actor revealed that while he was recording the process of donating plasma…