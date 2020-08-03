Bryan Callen announces ‘leave of absence’ from podcast amid sexual misconduct allegations

“When you’re in a situation like I am, you get a lot of advice from a lot of different people, and it usually falls into two different categories. They either tell you to post a statement and disappear or they say to lay low and let the news cycle pass you by,” Callen discussed in the post. “Well, for better or for worse, I’m not doing any of that.”

ACTOR BRYAN CALLEN ACCUSED OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT BY MULTIPLE WOMEN

“The Goldbergs” star continued, “I never ever believed in a million years I would be sitting here protecting myself versus something I did refrain from doing 21 years earlier.

“I categorically and absolutely deny all the allegations against me,” Callen stated. “I wanted you to see me say that, I didn’t want to post some stale statement. I wanted you to hear that come out of my mouth.”

He specified his supposed previous actions “are not things that I could do, those are not things that I would ever do. That is not how I have ever lived my life.”

Callen stated he thinks in the #MeToo motion since it is “one of the most important movements of my lifetime, because of the first time in history it gives women recourse against the abuse of power, and that makes the world a better place.”

COMEDIAN CHRIS D’ELIA DENIES SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS, ‘KNOWINGLY’ PURSUING UNDERAGE WOMEN

“But I likewise think in due procedure, …