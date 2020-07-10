Brutal New RNC Ad Shows Democrats Questioning Biden’s Fitness

The Republican National Committee (RNC) launched a blistering ad Friday that calls into question Joe Biden’s fitness to lead America over the next four years.

A pair of those making comments in the video are prominent Democrats, making it even more stinging.

The ad, appropriately titled “Joe Biden: Unfit To Lead,” takes aim at the presumptive Democrat nominee’s penchant for incoherence and features clips of New Jersey Senator Cory Booker (D) and former senior adviser to Barack Obama, David Axelrod.

“There’s a lot of people who are concerned about Joe Biden,” Booker says in between shots of Biden saying “um” more times than a perplexed AOC.

Axelrod chimed in stating, “He kind of bumps along … kind of Mr. Magooing his way through this.”

Watch the ad below …

Word Salad

Fox News anchor Bret Baier is also in the video, clearly flabbergasted by a Biden debate performance, saying “There were some answers Shannon, that were word salad … I mean they were just all over the map!”

Booker’s comments also came during a post-debate interview, this 1 with CNN back in September. The full quote is actually a lot worse.

“There’s a lot of people who are concerned about Joe Biden’s ability to carry the ball all the way across the end line without fumbling,” that he claimed.

He added that there have been “a lot of moments” if the candidates looked over each other while Biden was speaking, as that he “tends to go on sometimes.”

“There are definitely moments when you listen to Joe Biden and you just wonder,” Booker said.

Those moments are practically with each sentence he speaks.

Unfit

The RNC ad is just a not so subtle jab at Biden’s mental faculties.

A recent poll by Rasmussen Reports indicates that the shocking 20 percent of Democrat voters – and a staggering 38 percent of voters over all – think Biden has dementia.

61 per cent of those voters believe Trump’s opponent has to address the situation of dementia publicly.

“Americans are starting to see firsthand that Joe Biden is unfit to lead, a concern Democrats themselves have expressed since he launched his campaign,” RNC spokesman Steve Guest explained.

“At a time when law and order is under attack, the choice is clear: leave the security of our nation in the hands of an incompetent lifelong politician who supports defunding the police, or trust President Trump to prioritize the safety of the American people.”

