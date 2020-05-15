Brutal Injury Photos from YouTuber Vitaly’s Alleged Attack On Woman

Exclusive

A lady claims an unprovoked assault by YouTube star Vitaly Zdorovetskiy left her with significantly painful facial and head accidents — together with a bloody, swollen eye — and the photographs are sickening.

We broke the story … Vitaly was arrested April 12 for allegedly assaulting a lady in Miami Beach whereas she was jogging by herself. She informed cops he jumped out and tackled her, then proceeded to punch her within the head and chest. As far as we are able to inform, they did not know one another.

Photos of the alleged sufferer, Lily Jensen — obtained by TMZ from her lawyer, Dan Dolan — present the extent of her accidents after the alleged assault. She required stitches above her proper eye, her eyeball was bloodied, and the world round her eye socket was badly bruised and swollen.

Vitaly’s going through a legal cost of felony aggravated battery for the incident, and now, he is additionally going through a lawsuit from Jensen. She’s suing him for battery, assault, and infliction of emotional misery claiming she was ambushed with out provocation.

According to the go well with … Vitaly “jumped out from behind bushes and punched her from behind, tackled her to the ground and while straddling her, savagely punched and beat her mercilessly with a closed fist about the head, face and body until her screams for help were heard by neighbors.”



Play video content material



Dolan Dobrinsky Rosenblum Bluestein

Jensen’s searching for damages for medical payments, ache and struggling, incapacity, disfigurement, lack of earnings and psychological anguish.

Dolan provides … “Ms. Jensen was the subject of an unprovoked and savage attack on Easter Sunday by somebody who seems proud of behaving in this fashion. This can’t happen in Miami or anywhere and we hope that he faces the justice he deserves.”