Brutal assault and murder of 9-year-old girl by cousin – Middle East Monitor

Egypt has been left shaken by a heinous crime that sparked a wave of anger and indignation, as a younger man devoid of human compassion killed his cousin, a nine-year-old girl, after she threatened to disclose that he had raped her.

The story started when the Dakahlia Security Directorate acquired notification from the daddy of Yara Ahmed Sweilem, 9, about her disappearance whereas she was taking part in in entrance of her home. Two days after Yara went lacking, her physique was present in a close-by lake.

Investigations revealed that Yara’s killer was her cousin, Ahmed, who took benefit of the truth that she trusted him and sexually assaulted her. However, when Yara threatened to disclose the incident, he beat and strangled her to loss of life. Afterwards, he left her physique in a close-by lake to cowl his crime.

The safety forces arrested the suspect who later confessed to his crime, earlier than he was referred to the prosecutor’s workplace to provoke the investigation.

