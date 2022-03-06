Home Armenia “Brutal and cynical rocket attacks completely destroyed Vinnytsia airport.” Vladimir Zelensky... Armenia “Brutal and cynical rocket attacks completely destroyed Vinnytsia airport.” Vladimir Zelensky |: Morning: By Thomas Delong - March 6, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email “Brutal and cynical rocket attacks completely destroyed Vinnytsia airport.” Vladimir Zelensky |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan ․ Seyran Ohanyan was by his side every day, “like a small child, he did what I asked” ․ “Square”... Armenia Apartment prices in Yerevan have risen for a month. “People” |: Morning: Armenia Coca-Cola and PepsiCo leave Russia | Morning: Recent Posts ‘Never seen anything like this before’: Experts worry about North Korea’s latest display Pence: I’ve got a news flash for Joe Biden State and local governments rush to manage evictions as moratoriums expire Medals were handed over to a participant of the 44-day Artsakh war in Vayots... Governor: We’re doing what we need to despite Trump Most Popular The horn of Nor Edesia community will be launched On March 9, at 12:00, the Aragatsotn Regional Rescue Department will conduct a training on "Population alert, evacuation, shelter" in Nor Edesia community. The... There will be no light in the regions in Yerevan for up to six... For the purpose of carrying out planned repair works. Vardenyats mountain pass is closed, Lars is open The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that there are closed highways in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. In Aragatsotn region, the roads leading... “Square”. Garik Sargsyan withdraws 5-6 million drams from community budget before Vedi elections "Hraparak" newspaper writes. "Garik Sargsyan, the acting head of the enlarged community of Vedi, announced charity days about a month before the elections.... Nikol Pashinyan arrived in France on a working visit RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Paris, France on a working visit, the RA Government staff reports. The governmental delegation headed by the Prime...