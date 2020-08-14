Brussels, dawn. Legal briefs drawn

This is the web variation of Data Sheet, an everyday newsletter on business of tech. Sign approximately get it provided complimentary to your inbox.
(With apologies to Lin-Manuel Miranda, a satire of Hamilton‘s “Your Obedient Servant” envisioning a discussion in between Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager Best read while playing the original song)
How does Vestager, a big-headed financial expert, liberal
trilingual, commissioner
Somehow back telecom combination, her opponent
A field she’s opposed considering that her hiring
Just to keep me from obtaining?
I wan na remain in the Zoom where it occurs
The Zoom where it occurs
The Zoom where it occurs
You have actually kept me from the Zoom where it occurs
For the last time
Dear Margrethe:
I am sluggish to smile
But I can code a line
As I consider the probes
Of your company on mine
I reflect on where I bombed
And in every location I inspected
The just typical thread has actually been your disrespect
Now you call me “gatekeeper”
Say I “put democracy at risk”
If you have actually got something to state, publish online do not send out a floppy
I have the honor to be your loyal servant
M dot Zuck
Mr CEO:
I am not the factor nobody trusts your platform
No one understands what to think
I will not equivocate in my examination
I have actually constantly mored than happy to aggrieve
Even if I.