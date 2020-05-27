Brussels Airlines to resume regular flights to Yerevan on June 27 – Panorama

Brussels Airlines strategies to resume regular flights on the Yerevan-Brussels-Yerevan course on June 27, Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport claimed on Facebook.

According to the timetable, from June 27 to July 11, flights will certainly be run when a week, every Saturday, as well as from July 14 to August 29, every Tuesday as well as Saturday.

“We would also like to inform that we will provide information on resumption of the rest of the airlines as soon as we receive official information,” the airport terminal claimed.