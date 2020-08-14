Brunswick man repeatedly attacked by a fox

A Brunswick man was repeatedly attacked by a fox on Thursday.The man informed authorities he remained in his yard along Oak Street Thursday early morning when the fox strongly attacked him. He stated he kicked the fox away, however it returned 2 more times and was kicked away.A cops and animal control officer discovered the fox still in the lawn. The fox was eliminated when it attempted to assault the animal control officer. This is at least the 3rd fox attack in Brunswick this summertime. A fox was eliminated after charging at somebody on Stetson Road on June 21.On June 27, authorities reacted to a report of a fox that was lathering at the mouth and charging at lorries on McClellanStreet The fox was struck by a vehicle prior to officers showed up.Earlier today, a man in Woolwich stated he was attacked by 2 foxes while cutting his hedges. He was bitten a number of times and dealt with for rabies.There have actually been at least 48 verified cases of wild animals in Maine this year. Twenty of them include gray or red foxes. Brunswick authorities used a tip to not approach any fox and report any aggressive or ill looking foxes.

A Brunswick man was repeatedly attacked by a fox on Thursday. The man informed authorities he remained in his yard along Oak Street Thursday early morning when the fox strongly attacked him …

Source link