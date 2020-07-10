Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial in Power Rankings top 10 | Football News







Bruno Fernandes has dazzled since the restart and the statistics say he is probably the most in-form player in the Premier League.

The Portugal international tops the Power Rankings chart after winning and converting a controversial penalty in the 3-0 win at Aston Villa on Thursday – his fifth goal considering that the enforced break.

Mason Greenwood scored his fourth goal considering that the restart to double United’s lead at Villa Park and secure runner-up spot in the newest form chart, while Paul Pogba (No 6) netted from range to seal the win and a spot in the top 10.

Anthony Martial (No 9) cut a frustrated figure when he was hooked off goalless with 11 minutes to go, having forced himself to the fringes of a Golden Boot race.

Check out the full interactive table beneath which databases all 368 player shows and every club's top performer

Man Utd have recently gone 17 games unbeaten in just about all competitions

Outside regarding United’s prominence, Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski (No 3) has did across a new raft regarding stats given that football came back with a league-topping 54 ententes won and 36 clearances made, although only Troy Deeney provides won additional aerials.

Danny Ings (No 4) and Mohamed Salah (No 7) are usually serious Golden Boot prospects and each boosted their particular causes along with goals throughout the latest circle of game titles as Southampton drew 1-1 with Everton and Liverpool beat Brighton 3-1.

Willian (No 6) authorized a short deal extension to find out out the period with Chelsea and is one of the elite entertainers, while David Silva (No 7) developed a good performance in Manchester City’s 5-0 rout over Newcastle.

In terms of each and every club’s top player, Hugo Lloris generally seems to have avoided any more harm as Spurs struggle in the other end, although Leandro Trossard has was standing out in Brighton and John Egan leads the way in Sheffield United and got at No 10 in this week’s chart.