Bruno Fernandes has made a promise to the fans of Manchester United all across the world that their team will get a position in the final 16 of this year’s Champions League.

Manchester United requires an outcome in the day-6 match against RB Leipzig to lock their place in the top 16 in the Champions League.

Bruno Fernandes And His Promise To Fight Back

Manchester United was looking for one point at Old Trafford on 2nd December, Wednesday, to the deal of passing into the next round.

Neymar scored the first goal before Marcus Rashford’s shot that deflected and beat Keylor Navas. Thomas Tuchel shifted gears after half-time that led to an additional two goals for PSG.

RB Leipzig emerged as winners in their match against Istanbul Basaksehir. This has resulted in a situation where United have to get a positive result against this Bundesliga team during matchday 6. If United succeeds in defeating them, they will surely reach the stage of knockout.

Bruno Fernandes has sworn to the supporters of Manchester United that the players will be giving their very best to reach the next level.

He also posted on Instagram asking the fans to keep supporting them as they will fight till the end and succeed.

Fred will be absent from the United squad in their match against RB Leipzig since he has been booked at Old Trafford for offenses.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, coach of United said that the booking was unfair and admitted that he must have had the midfielder substituted after half-time.

At present, United supporters are awaiting the next match with bated breath.