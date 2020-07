Bruno Fernandes: Man Utd midfielder named Premier League player of the month for June | Football News

Bruno Fernandes is a key figure in Manchester United’s 17-game unbeaten run

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has been named Premier League manager of the month for June.

The Portuguese playmaker has been an integral figure in United’s strong recent form, which culminated in a 3-0 win at Aston Villa on Thursday night because they became the first team in Premier League history to win four successive games with a margin of three or maybe more goals.

It also extended the side’s unbeaten run to 17 matches in every competitions, with Fernandes playing a key role throughout that sequence of results.

Since February 1, Fernandes has been involved with 13 goals for United – significantly more than any other player during that period – and in June he scored three times as his team returned to action after the coronavirus suspension in superb form.

United’s win at Villa Park moved them to inside a point of fourth-placed Leicester City, who they face on the final day of the season, because they target Champions League qualification for next season.