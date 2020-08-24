Bruno Fernandes billed as Man Utd captain material by former Udinese boss Stramaccioni

A man who worked with the Portuguese playmaker in Italy sees no reason why a “hard worker” cannot inherit the armband at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes is a Manchester United captain of the future, according to former Udinese manager Andrea Stramaccioni, with the Portuguese considered to boast all of the qualities required to be a leader at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils moved to snap up a talented playmaker from Sporting in the January transfer window.

Having monitored Fernandes for some time, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were hoping to see a calculated mid-season gamble pay off.

The 25-year-old midfielder has exceeded all expectations in England, with a role quickly taken up as an integral part of United’s plans.

Fernandes has claimed that there is even more to come, having already shown himself to be a useful source of goals and assists, with an ambitious performer targeting continuous improvement.

It could be that his talismanic presence sees him inherit the armband at some stage, with Stramaccioni of the opinion that the Portugal international would make a fine skipper for United.

He told Sky Sports of a player he worked with in Italy: “Bruno is a very good boy, a very good person. He is a really hard worker, he’s positive.

“When we were at Udinese he worked a lot and his approach…