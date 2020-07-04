Brumbies 31-23 Rebels: Will Miller’s late try ensures Brumbies hold off Rebels | Rugby Union News





Darcy Swain celebrates after team mate Will Miller scores for the Brumbies

Replacement Will Miller scored a 77th-minute try as the Brumbies held off a fast-finishing Rebels to record a 31-23 victory in Super Rugby AU in Canberra on Saturday.

Loose forward Miller was shunted over from the driving maul following an attacking lineout to snuff out a remarkable Rebels fightback that had seen the visitors reduce an 18-point deficit to get at 24-23 with 10 minutes remaining.

Prior to the fightback by the visitors, the Brumbies showcased their status as pre-competition favourites with a plan centred around their strong pack, defence and efficiency of execution once they had the ball.

Winger Andy Muirhead, scrum-half Joe Powell and hooker Folau Fainga’a scored first-half tries for the home side as they built a 19-6 lead with Matt Toomua’s two fees and penalties the only factors the site visitors could fabrikat.

Brumbies winger Tom Wright prolonged the lead in order to 24-6 soon after the crack.

Dane Haylett-Petty scores for that Rebels

Hooker Jordan Uelese in addition to captain Dane Haylett-Petty, however, both entered for attempts to give the Rebels hopes of the surprise triumph.

Rebels fly-half Toomua, earning his / her 100th Super Rugby limit, kicked his / her third charges in the 71st minute to obtain the visitors to only one point at the rear of and with all of the momentum.

The Brumbies, who had the 10-point guide in the Australian conference associated with Super Rugby before it had been halted as a result of novel coronavirus outbreak, after that tightened upward and went Miller onto ensure these people started the particular domestic opposition with a succeed.

Noah Lolesio makes a split for the Brumbies

The Rebels can play next week’s match contrary to the Reds within New South Wales after having a spike within novel coronavirus infections within Melbourne.

They had been forced to go to Canberra the other day to complete strict wellness requirements made by the Queensland state government and they are contemplating shelling out the entire 10-week competition on the highway.