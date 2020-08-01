Brumbies 22-20 Reds: Late Mack Hansen penalty clinches Super Rugby AU win | Rugby Union News





The Brumbies commemorate their last-gasp success over the Reds

Brumbies’ Mack Hansen kicked an 83 rd-minute penalty to protect a 22-20 success over the Reds in Canberra on Saturday and leave them unbeaten in Super Rugby AU.

The Brumbies had actually been kept scoreless in the 2nd half till replacement hooker Connal McInerney crashed over from an assaulting lineout in the 75 th minute.

Hansen missed out on the sideline conversion however then calmly slotted the winning penalty from about 40 metres, deep into additional time.

Mack Hansen kept his nerve to strike over the winning penalty with the last kick of the video game

‘They understand how to win’ &#x 1f44 f; &#x 1f3c9; &#x 1f494;Heartbreak for the Reds as Brumbies handled to clinch the win in the last minutes of the video game … however have a look at that response! &#x 1f973; &#x 1f447;#BRUvRED pic.twitter.com/nc0VpTg1Qn — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby)August 1, 2020

Starting hooker Folau Fainga’a had actually scored 2 first-half shots for the house side, who were lucky to win the match after the Reds had actually controlled the 2nd half.

The Brumbies are now the only unbeaten side in the Australian domestic competitors, having actually won 4 video games and transferred to 18 points, 7 ahead of the Reds.

The Reds had actually not won in Canberra considering that 2014 and had a hard time to enforce themselves in the very first half as Fainga’a provided his side a 14 -0 lead.

The Reds got on the scoreboard through a James O’Connor penalty however were unfortunate not to have actually been better when they undertook by Jordan Petaia eliminated following a tv evaluation of the deal with that stimulated the 80- metre motion.

Referee Nic Berry stated Lukhan Salakaia-Loto’s deal with on Brumbies winger Tom Wright, which triggered the turnover in the Reds’ 22- metre location, had actually been high and he reversed the shot and rather released a penalty to the Brumbies.

Fly- half Bayley Kuenzle missed out on the effort and his side went to half-time with a 14 -3 lead.

The Reds, nevertheless, raced out to a 20-14 lead 10 minutes into the 2nd half with attempts to loose forwards Harry Wilson and Angus Scott-Young and a penalty to O’Connor

While the Reds controlled the remainder of the half, the Brumbies crafted a tight surface when McInerney was driven over.

Hansen missed out on the sideline conversion that would have offered his side the lead however then held his nerve to guarantee success.