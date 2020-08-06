Bruins lose top seed despite best regular-season record

The Boston Bruins had the NHL’s best record (44-14-12) when the routine season was interrupted in March since of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet when the 16- group Stanley Cup playoff competition begins next week, the Bruins will not be the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

As part of the NHL’s rebooted season, a round-robin competition was produced to offer the top 4 groups in each conference significant video games prior to they deal with the winners from the eight-team qualification-round series. Seeding for the following rounds was to be figured out by how groups fared in the round robin, with regular-season points portions functioning as the tiebreakers.

Boston opened the East’s round-robin competition with losses to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, making it mathematically difficult for the Bruins to make the very first or 2nd seed in the East.

The Bruins owned the routine season. But 2 losses in this postseason format rendered that achievement worthless.

“That part sucks. I’m not going to lie to you,” coach Bruce Cassidy stated. “But that’s the situation this year with the stoppage in play. We knew the rules coming into it, that we would lose a bit of the advantage we gained.”

The Bruins were more competitive in their 3-2 loss to Tampa than they remained in a 4-1 loss to the Flyers in their postseason opener. They surface with a video game versus the Washington Capitals onAug 9.

“We are where we are now,” Cassidy stated. “We’re simply attempting to win a.