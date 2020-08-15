Bruins’ goalie Rask opts out of season, says needs to be with family By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: NHL: Boston Bruins at Nashville Predators



(Reuters) – Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask chose out of the National Hockey League (NHL) season on Saturday, stating he required to be with hisfamily

The statement came hours prior to Game 3 of the Bruins’ Eastern Conference first-round series versus the Carolina Hurricanes in Toronto, one of 2 Canadian “hub cities” where the NHL is finishing the rest of its coronavirus-delayed season.

“I want to be with my team mates competing, but at this moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family,” Rask stated in a composed declaration published to the Bruins’ Twitter page.

“I want to thank the Bruins and my team mates for their support and wish them success.”

The 33-year-old Finnish goalie, a member of the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup- winning team, made 23 stops throughout the Bruins 3-2 loss versus the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Bruins basic supervisor Don Sweeney stated the group totally supported Rask’s choice.

“We understand completely,” statedSweeney “I don’t think it’s any big surprise to us, to be honest with you. We were privy to information maybe before the rest of the public is and this has been a difficult decision for Tuukka.”

