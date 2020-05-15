Bruce Willis dresses up as Armageddon character during coronavirus lockdown

Bruce Willis has dressed up in his costume from Armageddon during his coronavirus lockdown.

In a brand new image shared by his eldest daughter Rumer Willis, the Die Hard star is seen sporting an orange utility boiler swimsuit from the 1998 asteroid film Armageddon, which he paired with black trainers and a makeshift face masks made out of a bandana.

“He said this is ‘His saving the [world] outfit’ (Actual one from Armageddon),” Willis’s daughter wrote on Instagram, including the hashtag: “#thismanisadamnledgend.”

Willis starred within the movie as Harry Stamper, an oil driller who helps NASA divert an asteroid on a collision course to Earth. Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler and Ben Affleck additionally starred within the movie.





The actor has been quarantining in Idaho along with his ex-wife Demi Moore and three daughters, Rumer, Tallulah and Scout, during the Covid-19 pandemic, sending the web right into a frenzy in April after an image of the household sporting matching pyjamas was launched.

Some followers questioned why the actor had chosen to be along with his older kids reasonably than spouse of 11 years Emma Heming Willis and his two younger kids, however daughter Scout, 28, set the document straight.

“My step-mom was going to come up here too with my little sisters,” she mentioned. “My youthful sister… by no means gotten a discuss not f***ing with hypodermic needles… she discovered one and she or he really tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot.

“So my step-mom had to be in LA waiting to get the results for taking her to the doctor. My dad came up here early and then travel got crazy and my step-mom stayed in LA with my little sisters.”