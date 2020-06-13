Bruce Willis agrees three-movie deal – Panorama

Bruce Willis has agreed a three-picture deal with Emmett/Furla Films. The ‘actor has previously done 17 movies with the production company’s co-CEOs Randall Emmett and George Furla and will carry on their collaboration well to the future after signing a fresh deal, Deadline reports.

‘Out of Death’ is the first new film in the deal, that will also star Jaime King.

The movie will see the actress play a woman who witnesses four strangers committing a crime while on a hike and, after racing through the woods, enlists assistance from a retired forest ranger (Willis). Bill Lawrence is writing the script for the thriller, which will be directed by Mike Burns and produced by Randall and George alongside Lydia Hull.

The second movie will be ‘Run of the Hitman’, that is being compiled by Stephen Cyrus Sepher and Billy Jay, and may also be directed by Mike.

The deal is completed by ‘Killing Field’, that is based on a genuine script by Ross Peacock and sees a woman’s quiet farm life disrupted by the arrival of a cop and a couple of dangerous criminals. That movie will be sold during the Virtual Cannes Film Market.

The 65-year-old actor had just started shooting his 17th movie for the company, ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ – which marked Randall’s directorial debut – with Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch and Colson ‘Machine Gun Kelly’ Baker in March before production was closed down after five days because of the coronavirus pandemic so will complete work with that before moving on to the new films.