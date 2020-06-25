Bruce Springsteen criticizes Donald Trump, Republicans for being ‘unchanged by history’

When the artist was requested if he’s optimistic or pessimistic in regards to the route the nation is taking, he seized the chance to criticize Trump and the Republican Party for, as he sees it, standing in the way in which of any form of reform.

LAW FIRM HACKERS PLAN TO RELEASE BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, DIDDY, U2’S BUSINESS DEALS ON DARK WEB

“I believe that our current president is a threat to our democracy,” Springsteen began the interview. “He simply makes any kind of reform that much harder. I don’t know if our democracy could stand another four years of his custodianship.”

However, he famous that he sees causes to be optimistic, together with seeing the strides that activists have taken previously few weeks in addition to what the scenario has achieved for a few of Trump’s ballot numbers.

“What’s more, our president’s numbers appear to be crashing through the basement. That’s a good sign. I believe we may have finally reached a presidential tipping point with that Lafayette Square walk, which was so outrageously anti-American, so totally buffoonish and so stupid, and so anti–freedom of speech. And we have a video of it that will live on forever,” Springsteen stated.

The musician was referencing a latest go to Trump made to St. John’s Episcopal Church close to the White House after nights of protests in Washington D.C. The close by park was forcibly cleared of protesters shortly earlier than Trump walked from the White House to the church, the place he posed for a photograph whereas holding a Bible. Trump has confronted harsh criticism for the go to each from the general public and navy figures akin to Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley.

Springsteen continued: “I have the feeling of optimism about the next election. I think it’s all these kids in the street that are inspiring the most hope in me. And the fact that these are demonstrations that are going on around the world. I think it’s a movement that ultimately is going to be about more than police violence, and George Floyd, may he rest in peace.”

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN HITS BACK AT TRUMP, SAYS HE DOESN’T ‘GRASP’ WHAT IT MEANS TO BE AN AMERICAN

Later within the interview, the “Born to Run” singer referenced the St. John’s photo-op once more, this time in a bigger criticism of Republicans, arguing that they’ve seemingly rejected variety inside the celebration.

“You could be very pessimistic. But on the other hand, I had a funny experience. When I watched the president march to St. John’s and pose with his Bible and his phony all-white contingent, it didn’t look real. Because it wasn’t real. That is not the America of today. That culture, which keeps black people invisible, is gone,” he stated. “In the present moment, if black people are not visible, that’s not acceptable. And I think that’s a sign of progress.”

He added: “When you see the Democratic side of the House filled with brown people and black people, straight people and gay people, and then you look at the Republicans, who appear unchanged by history at this moment? They look ridiculous. And despite their current power, they look like a failing party.”

In addition to criticizing Trump over his dealing with of the continued protests in opposition to police brutality and systemic racism, the acclaimed musician has additionally jabbed him over his dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, he issued a harsh rebuke of Trump throughout his SiriusXM present “From My Home to Yours” by which he defined that he initially deliberate to commit the episode of the biweekly program to songs that remember the summer time. However, he stated that the mounting loss of life toll brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to the administration’s dealing with of it made him rethink that call.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“With 100,000 plus Americans dying over the last few months and the empty, shamed response from our leaders, I’ve been simply pissed off,” he says within the clip shared to Twitter. “Those lives deserve better than just being inconvenient statistics for our president’s reelection efforts. It’s a national disgrace.”