During an interview on Leafs Lunch earlier today, Bruce Boudreau validated that his father when cursed the Toronto Maple Leafs to never ever win anotherStanley Cup After being prepared by the Leafs in 1975, Bruce Boudreau bounced in between the NHL franchise and its affiliates for the bulk of a years prior to being released from the group.

Despite installing over a point per video game in the AHL, and scoring a decent 69 points in 134 video games over 6 seasons for the Maple Leafs, the young centre was never ever able to keep a routine lineup area and ultimately delegated play inEurope Feeling his household was disrespected, Bruce’s father cursed the group to never ever win a Stanley Cup up until he returns to them. With rumours appearing that Bruce Boudreau might be signing up with the group as an assistant coach this season, one needs to question if his return might reverse the group’s fortunes and lift the expected curse.