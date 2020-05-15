Brownsburg students pose for photo with racial slur – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The Brownsburg Community School Corporation vowed to take “swift and appropriate” disciplinary motion in opposition to students who posed for a photo with a racial slur written in chalk.

The picture reveals three teenagers squatting behind the “n-word,” written on the bottom in yellow letters spanning roughly six toes.

The two ladies and boy are smiling, pouting and posing, apparently conscious their photo is being snapped.

It was shared Tuesday on social media with the caption, “OH MY GOD I LOVE IT HERE SO MUCH,” adopted by two emoji smileys.

A container that seems to carry chalk matching the colour of the racial slur is partially obscured by the caption.

Screenshots of the put up started circulating inside hours on Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram.

Vicki Murphy, a spokesperson for the Brownsburg Community School Corporation, stated two of the three teenagers within the photo had been recognized as Brownsburg High School students.

She declined to substantiate what sort of disciplinary motion they might face.

“This type of behavior is disappointing, insensitive, offensive, not acceptable and not representative of our community or our students,” Murphy stated in an emailed assertion to News 8.

The photo was not taken on faculty or city property, in keeping with district officers and Brownsburg Park Board members.

Nevaeh Grant, a sophomore at Brownsburg High School, slammed her friends’ habits in a public Facebook put up shared greater than 200 instances.

“Do better,” she wrote within the put up. “I hate that I have to go to school with people like this.”

Grant, who’s African American, informed News Eight she was deeply harm by the photo and urged her classmates to discover the historic utilization of the n-phrase.

“It symbolizes a lot of oppression,” she stated. “This isn’t a joke and it’s not funny. It hurts so many people.”

Her father, native basketball coach Duane Grant, stated he was pleased with the 16-year-outdated for taking a stand in opposition to racism.

“I stand fully behind my daughter,” he informed News 8. “She’s very outspoken and, to a degree, we encourage that.”

The teenagers within the photo and their households couldn’t be reached for remark.

One of the women apologized for the photo in a social media put up, in keeping with followers.

Nevaeh Grant acknowledged “everybody makes mistakes” however stated she wasn’t prepared to just accept the apology.