Browns sign former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith

The Cleveland Browns included much-needed linebacker depth

This offseason, Cleveland Browns basic supervisor Andrew Berry did a remarkable task structure upon the lineup left by John Dorsey and assembled among the more well-rounded groups in the NFL. However, their most glaring weak point was at linebacker. The require for supports came throughout training school, after beginning middle linebacker Mack Wilson was hauled off the field with a knee injury. Berry got that aid on Sunday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns signed former Seattle Seahawks linebacker and Super Bowl 48 MVP Malcolm Smith to an agreement.

Browns signed former Seahawks and Raiders POUND Malcolm Smith, the MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2020

Smith hasn’t discovered much success after his excellent Super Bowl efficiency

Smith was a seventh-round choice of the Seahawks in the 2011 NFL Draft, and invested most of his period as a rotational linebacker in the “Legion of Boom.” His popularity increased throughout Seattle’s 43-8 Super Bowl success over the Denver Broncos, where he tape-recorded 9 takes on, recuperated a fumble and obstructed a Peyton Manning pass for a goal.

Ironically, Smith was an unlimited complimentary representative after huge video game, and he signed with the Oakland Raiders on a two-year, $7 million …