Browns running back Nick Chubb has extra motivation for 2020

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 15: Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns hurries the football versus the Arizona Cardinals throughout the NFL video game at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale,Arizona The Cardinals beat the Browns 38-24 (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Nick Chubb will seek to reach another level in 2020 and is extra inspired after coming a couple of backyards shy of winning the hurrying title in 2015.

If there’s one Browns gamer who pulled his weight in 2019, it’s running back NickChubb In his sophomore season, the previous Georgia running back hurried for 1,494 backyards and 8 goals. However, something took place that offered Chubb with some extra motivation for the 2020 season.

#Browns RB Nick Chubb stated losing NFL hurrying title on last day of 2019 season supplies more motivation for him — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) August 11, 2020

Chubb will seek to win the hurrying title in 2020 after having it drawn from him by Derrick Henry in Week 17 last season. Heading into Week 17, Chubb had a 124 backyard lead on Henry in the title race. Henry broken out for 211 backyards and 3 goals versus the Texans and took house the hurrying title along the method.

Chubb …