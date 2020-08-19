Browns linebacker Mack Wilson suffers significant knee injury

The Cleveland Browns got rough news on the Mack Wilson front.

It sounds like the Cleveland Browns will be without linebacker Mack Wilson for a bit.

During practice on Tuesday, Wilson was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury. It was one day after the practice where starting running back Nick Chubb got lit up and may have suffered a concussion. Football is a game where injuries are certain, but it seems that the Browns got bit by the injury bug bad to start this week.

According to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, “Browns promising LB Mack Wilson suffered a significant hyperextended knee in practice today…He will miss some time and more evaluations coming before timeframe becomes clear. Not ideal but Cleveland still hoping for decent news.”

What should Cleveland Browns fans make of the Mack Wilson knee injury?

The good news is Wilson didn’t suffer a torn ACL/MCL, so he’s not done for the season. However, it is deemed a “significant hyperextended…