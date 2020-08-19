Browns linebacker Mack Wilson carted off field with concerning injury

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was carted off the field on Tuesday with a serious-lookinginjury

When will the misfortune end for the Cleveland Browns?

On Tuesday, the group saw star running back Nick Chubb take a vicious hit, which led to him getting evaluated for a possible concussion. Now, much more concerning injury news has actually shown up, this time on the protective side of the ball.

During practice, linebacker Mack Wilson was tough at work however decreased and was not able to return up. He was carted off the field with a leg injury, which clearly is a horrible indication so early on throughout training school.

At #Browns camp, POUND Mack Wilson was carted off with an evident left leg injury. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 18, 2020

Mack Wilson is aiming to have a breakout project for the Cleveland Browns in 2020, however there’s issue over his leg injury

Wilson is entering his 2nd year in the league. During his novice season with the Browns in 2019, the 6-foot-1, 240-pounder appeared in 16 video games, beginning 14 of them. For the year, he published a remarkable 82 takes on and included one sack.

For the Browns, they truly can’t manage any sort of significant injury for their young stars. This group had huge expectations last season, however things could not have actually gone much even worse. Cleveland ended the season …