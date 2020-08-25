Browns fear Grant Delpit tore his achilles at practice

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI – NOVEMBER 16: Grant Delpit # 7 of the LSU Tigers in action throughout a video game versus the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Oxford,Mississippi (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Browns protective backfield may’ve taken a quite significant hit

Grant Delpit had some defects coming out of LSU, most significantly his taking on capability outdoors field, however his capability as a cover male in an elite conference versus a few of the very best pass receivers in the nation made him an appealing fit in a location like Cleveland, who currently has among the very best young cover guys in the league in Denzel Ward out ofOhio State Yet, prior to Delpit might even step on the field for the Browns in a routine season video game, he now deals with a rather long healing.

Per Adam Schefter, the Browns believe Delpit may’ve tornhis achilles While they do not have the main outcomes right now, Cleveland should begin taking a look around for other alternatives in their secondary, specifically considering they’re now handling injuries not simply to Delpit, however likewise MJ Stewart, Kevin Johnson and Greedy Williams.

If Delpit is out for the season, where …