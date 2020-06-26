Browns’ Andrew Berry challenged franchise to be active in social justice campaigns after George Floyd death: report

COLTS’ DARIUS LEONARD SAYS HE WAS ‘RACIALLY PROFILED’ AT FAST-FOOD JOINT: ‘CAN’T EVEN ENJOY EATING ANYMORE’

Berry’s problem to them included spending eight minutes and 46 seconds on one of many types of instructional leisure he hooked up in the e-mail, join a social justice initiative and donate to a social justice trigger. According to ESPN, he despatched the message to each non-player worker.

“We got more than 50 on the first day,” he informed the outlet. “That’s what was most touching: just how quickly and aggressively the people that we work with on a daily basis engaged on this matter.”

Within just a few days, about 70 folks raised greater than $160,000, which included donations from crew homeowners Dee and Jimmy Haslam who vowed to match worker contributions.

Berry additionally issued the problem to gamers, followers, media, and sponsors by the #BeTheResolution Campaign.

The 33-year-old informed ESPN that it wasn’t his platform to enact change that helped him craft the message and begin this problem.

“It’s more that I want to see tangible, meaningful action around this cause because I think it’s the right thing to do,” he informed ESPN. “The factor that struck me is, we have had quite a lot of a lot of these incidents over our historical past, and positively inside latest historical past.

“And I think the emotion, the passion, the things that people are feeling now — at some point, the emotion is going to wane some. At least nationally. And the important part is being able to channel that energy into something that’s productive and actionable so that all of these tragedies don’t happen in vain.”